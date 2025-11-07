SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 3,884 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. KGI Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.92 and its 200-day moving average is $286.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

