Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Five Below by 653.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 68.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 143.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $150.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.50. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

