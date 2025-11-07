Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) versus TELUS (NYSE:TU) Head to Head Analysis

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) and TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Singapore Telecommunications and TELUS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 0.00 TELUS 0 7 1 0 2.13

TELUS has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.91%. Given TELUS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A TELUS 4.67% 9.10% 2.59%

Dividends

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and TELUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TELUS pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. TELUS pays out 263.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TELUS has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. TELUS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and TELUS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $10.57 billion 5.36 $3.00 billion N/A N/A TELUS $14.88 billion 1.51 $724.69 million $0.46 31.82

Singapore Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELUS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TELUS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELUS beats Singapore Telecommunications on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber. It offers regional data centre services under Nxera; satellite carrier services; and Paragon, Singtel’s all-in-one digital acceleration platform for 5G multi-access edge compute and cloud orchestration. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.