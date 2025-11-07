Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Sells 5,371 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.1% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.44 and a 200-day moving average of $178.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

