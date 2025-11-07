Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $417,842,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.