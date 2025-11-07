Excalibur Management Corp Buys 1,404 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 28.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,708,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 83,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.21.

NIKE stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

