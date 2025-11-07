Broadview Financial Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Broadview Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,113,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,991,000 after acquiring an additional 97,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

