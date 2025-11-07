Keybank National Association OH Makes New $207,000 Investment in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waystar by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after buying an additional 3,099,211 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waystar by 23.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,133,000 after buying an additional 1,011,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waystar by 9,107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,125 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 75.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 574,295 shares during the last quarter.
Waystar Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $48.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Waystar from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $1,617,478.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 764,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,484,780.46. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $168,412,400.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,759,910 shares in the company, valued at $539,526,071.10. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,546,249 shares of company stock worth $177,987,193. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Waystar Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
