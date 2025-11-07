Keybank National Association OH Makes New $207,000 Investment in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waystar by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after buying an additional 3,099,211 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waystar by 23.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,133,000 after buying an additional 1,011,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waystar by 9,107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,125 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 75.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 574,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.470 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Waystar from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Waystar

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $1,617,478.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 764,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,484,780.46. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $168,412,400.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,759,910 shares in the company, valued at $539,526,071.10. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,546,249 shares of company stock worth $177,987,193. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.