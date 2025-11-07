Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 181.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,386 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,581 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 636.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

