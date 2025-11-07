Strs Ohio Has $1.08 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,878 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,426,870. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.3%

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

