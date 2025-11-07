2,410 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

