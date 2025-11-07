Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Shares in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 2,218.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,208,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $264.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $270.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.20 and its 200 day moving average is $237.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.