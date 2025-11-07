1,845 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $143.74.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

