Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 3,964 Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,408,000 after purchasing an additional 487,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,049,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,291,000 after buying an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,597,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,015,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,457,000 after acquiring an additional 48,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at $917,172.52. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $50,146.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $780,229.84. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,807 shares of company stock worth $698,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $56.67 on Friday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

