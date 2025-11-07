Strs Ohio Has $953,000 Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BILL were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in BILL by 250.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 399,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 285,562 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of BILL by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in BILL by 133.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BILL from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded BILL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of BILL opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.05, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

