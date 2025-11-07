Strs Ohio Trims Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 44,281 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 243,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

