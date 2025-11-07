Strs Ohio Has $925,000 Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Birkenstock by 2,514.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter worth about $8,422,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,179,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,089,000 after purchasing an additional 523,961 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Price Performance

NYSE BIRK opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $749.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIRK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

