Magnite, Inc. $MGNI Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 4.5% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Magnite by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Magnite by 355.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Magnite Stock Down 13.1%

MGNI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $179.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Magnite has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In related news, Director Diane Yu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,545.63. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 27,671 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $683,750.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 92,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,509.58. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 328,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,776 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

