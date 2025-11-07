5,436 Shares in Vontier Corporation $VNT Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vontier by 3.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vontier by 2.3% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vontier by 75.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vontier Corporation has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $43.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.32 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

