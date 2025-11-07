Strs Ohio Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,464 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 123,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 99.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cfra Research raised Under Armour from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.67.

NYSE:UAA opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert John Sweeney bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,121.28. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

