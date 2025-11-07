Keybank National Association OH Makes New $231,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF $GVIP

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter worth $585,000.

GVIP stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $100.33 and a 12-month high of $157.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.03.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

