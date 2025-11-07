Strs Ohio Sells 900 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IES were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IES by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in IES by 50.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IES news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total transaction of $2,593,220.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,769,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,462,050.58. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 145,837 shares of company stock valued at $53,984,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Trading Down 3.4%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IESC opened at $395.95 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.51 and a fifty-two week high of $442.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IESC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

