Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $19.77.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $110,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,751.80. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 4,289 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $56,529.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 533,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,027.74. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,828 shares of company stock valued at $358,968. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

