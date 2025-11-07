5,401 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $10,115,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 34.7% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 776,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 199,840 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $5,640,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 130,622 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

