Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

