iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OEF opened at $338.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.72.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

