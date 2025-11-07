Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after acquiring an additional 665,555 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8,223.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,307,000 after acquiring an additional 588,478 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,812,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $315.59 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.89.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

