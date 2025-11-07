Spire Wealth Management Has $38,000 Stake in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innodata were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Innodata by 22.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Innodata by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of INOD opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 2.90. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. Innodata’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INOD. Zacks Research raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial raised their target price on Innodata from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Innodata Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

