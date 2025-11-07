Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 188.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

