Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cibc World Mkts lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. TC Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

