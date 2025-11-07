Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

