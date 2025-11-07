Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $959,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,875,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 889,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 170,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $79.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

