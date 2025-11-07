Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 2,605 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 246,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 25.4%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

