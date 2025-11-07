1,252 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 78.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 139.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of OSIS opened at $282.27 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.03 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $395,625.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,413.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $4,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 312,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,927,780.20. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSIS

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.