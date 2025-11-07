Crane $CR Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 39.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price objective on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Crane has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $203.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

