4,300 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,107.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance
DFIN opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.04.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Donnelley Financial Solutions
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.