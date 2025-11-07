4,300 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,107.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

