Insider Buying: Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) CTO Acquires $207,080.00 in Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) CTO Roald Brouwer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.77 per share, with a total value of $207,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,930. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roald Brouwer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Roald Brouwer bought 2,000 shares of Amrize stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,760.00.

Amrize Stock Down 2.1%

AMRZ opened at $49.76 on Friday. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRZ. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amrize to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,646,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth $109,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at $8,190,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter valued at $4,923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter valued at $158,530,000.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

