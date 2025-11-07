Melissa Napier Sells 13,011 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) SVP Melissa Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Conagra Brands stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.90.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 202.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
