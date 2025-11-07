Melissa Napier Sells 13,011 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) SVP Melissa Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 202.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

