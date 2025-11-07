Matthew Ohayer Sells 5,000 Shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,417,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,436,904.60. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $5,096,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Matthew Ohayer sold 145,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $7,537,100.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $5,113,000.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,200 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $211,050.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 800 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $40,248.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.35 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,453.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after buying an additional 1,163,399 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 80.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,074,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,921,000 after acquiring an additional 923,507 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 97.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,234,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,534,000 after acquiring an additional 608,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $17,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 432,848 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.