Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 8,000 Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $149,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 13,662,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,626,853.09. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 16,573 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $322,344.85.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,352 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $372,332.48.

On Monday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 19,025 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $363,377.50.

On Thursday, September 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 19,212 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $369,254.64.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $367,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,440 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $355,168.80.

On Friday, August 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $356,800.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,032 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,443.52.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.2%

DGICA stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm had revenue of $245.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGICA. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 39,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 208,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

