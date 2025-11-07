Strs Ohio Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.