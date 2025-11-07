Versor Investments LP Takes $293,000 Position in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of WaFd by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WaFd during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WaFd by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 305,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WaFd news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $31,836.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,205.38. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAFD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. WaFd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.89.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). WaFd had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

