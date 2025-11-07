Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.1% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $256.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.63.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

