Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,949 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $355.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

