Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,203 Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 781.3% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $241.22 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.28.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $3,453,490.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares in the company, valued at $895,920.61. The trade was a 79.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,640.30. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,362 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

