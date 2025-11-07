Versor Investments LP Purchases 856 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Enersys were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enersys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 6.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Enersys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Enersys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Enersys Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ENS stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Enersys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

