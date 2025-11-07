Versor Investments LP Makes New $304,000 Investment in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 246.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 148.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 494.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.33.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of MUR stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $440.08 million for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

