Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,180 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,595,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,607,000 after buying an additional 1,689,020 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,402,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,177,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.4515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

