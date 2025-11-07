NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Increased by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 61.0% in the second quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 338,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $218,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $188.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.