NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Raised by Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 315.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.6% of Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

